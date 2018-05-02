English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Gives Colour to Charlie Chaplin's Black and White Icon; See Video
In a close up picture shared by Ranveer on his social media account, the actor looks like a mirror image of the legendary artist -- Charlie Chaplin.
(Photo: ranveer Singh/ Instagram)
Actor Ranveer Singh, who has time and again proved that he is truly versatile when it comes to acting and that there is no role that he can't make his own, effortlessly pulled off a Charlie Chaplin act and nailed it to perfection.
The Padmaavat star, who returned to India after his summer break in the Switzerland earlier today, gave a glimpse of his recent visit to 'Chaplin's world' in the land of the Alps through a hilarious video that he shared on Instagram.
In the short clip, Ranveer can be seen mimicking the greatest comic artist of all time, mastering all his moves, gestures and flawless comic timing.
Not just this, in a close up picture shared by Ranveer on his social media account, the actor looks like a mirror image of the legendary artist. Ranveer shared the image with a quote by Chaplin himself that read, "A tramp, a gentleman, a poet, a dreamer, a lonely fellow, always hopeful of romance and adventure."
