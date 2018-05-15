Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress

Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram. We say this because Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant fashion wardrobe, can't stop gushing over her flames look at the Cannes! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA speaks volumes of the playful love they share. The duo is often seen engaging in cute banters on Twitter and Instagram.As Deepika shares her various looks from her red carpet appearances and different outings at Cannes, Ranveer is the quickest to respond and comment with heart emojis and similar love-filled messages. This time it was his hilarious comment on Deepika's iconic Pink origami gown by Zuhair Murad.Deepika shared a picture from the Cannes film festival where she's seen posing and sticking out her tongue in her striking pink outfit and she captioned it, "because every picture has a story to tell".First to comment, Sonakshi Sinha jokingly commented, "I want to know the story behind this. hahahaha love it!!!"Ranveer immediately followed it with another comment, "Arre Arre gulabo, hahahaha"We can't stop gushing over how cute their Instagram comments are! Ranveer is missing Deepika while she sashayed at Cannes. We can say this because we found his comment on every picture that Deepika shared from her Instagram handle! Isn't that making your heart flutter?After ethereal white, it was all about hot pink! Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival with an eye-watering hot pink gown, designed by Ashi Studio couture. Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection on Friday, after previously making an emphatically subtle statement in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown.