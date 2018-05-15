English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh Has The Cutest Reaction to Deepika's Iconic Pink Dress
Their Instagram PDA is too cute to handle!
Image: Getty images
Ranveer and Deepika closely follow each other on Instagram. We say this because Ranveer, who is known for his flamboyant fashion wardrobe, can't stop gushing over her flames look at the Cannes! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA speaks volumes of the playful love they share. The duo is often seen engaging in cute banters on Twitter and Instagram.
As Deepika shares her various looks from her red carpet appearances and different outings at Cannes, Ranveer is the quickest to respond and comment with heart emojis and similar love-filled messages. This time it was his hilarious comment on Deepika's iconic Pink origami gown by Zuhair Murad.
Deepika shared a picture from the Cannes film festival where she's seen posing and sticking out her tongue in her striking pink outfit and she captioned it, "because every picture has a story to tell".
First to comment, Sonakshi Sinha jokingly commented, "I want to know the story behind this. hahahaha love it!!!"
Ranveer immediately followed it with another comment, "Arre Arre gulabo, hahahaha"
We can't stop gushing over how cute their Instagram comments are! Ranveer is missing Deepika while she sashayed at Cannes. We can say this because we found his comment on every picture that Deepika shared from her Instagram handle! Isn't that making your heart flutter?
After ethereal white, it was all about hot pink! Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival with an eye-watering hot pink gown, designed by Ashi Studio couture. Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection on Friday, after previously making an emphatically subtle statement in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown.
Also Watch
As Deepika shares her various looks from her red carpet appearances and different outings at Cannes, Ranveer is the quickest to respond and comment with heart emojis and similar love-filled messages. This time it was his hilarious comment on Deepika's iconic Pink origami gown by Zuhair Murad.
Deepika shared a picture from the Cannes film festival where she's seen posing and sticking out her tongue in her striking pink outfit and she captioned it, "because every picture has a story to tell".
First to comment, Sonakshi Sinha jokingly commented, "I want to know the story behind this. hahahaha love it!!!"
Ranveer immediately followed it with another comment, "Arre Arre gulabo, hahahaha"
We can't stop gushing over how cute their Instagram comments are! Ranveer is missing Deepika while she sashayed at Cannes. We can say this because we found his comment on every picture that Deepika shared from her Instagram handle! Isn't that making your heart flutter?
After ethereal white, it was all about hot pink! Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival with an eye-watering hot pink gown, designed by Ashi Studio couture. Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection on Friday, after previously making an emphatically subtle statement in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Rs 13 Crore Diamond Studded Harley-Davidson Blue Edition is World's Most Expensive Motorcycle - Image Gallery