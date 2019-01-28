English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh is Roaring in THIS Jaw-dropping Leopard Print Suit at Umang 2019
The Simmba actor has made jaw dropping appearances at Umang Police Awards 2019 even before but this time he takes his fashion sense to a whole different level with the Leopard print suit.
Ranveer Singh at Umang Police Awards 2019.
The most effervescent and versatile actor of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh proves that there is one thing common between his acting skills and dressing sense, both leave everyone speechless and mesmerised.
Some call it a fashion faux pas while some love Ranveer for his guts to don such over-the-top quirky outfits. His style is definitely the extension of his personality and we absolutely love it.
The Simmba actor has made jaw dropping appearances at Umang Police Awards 2019 in the last few years but this time he takes his fashion sense to different level.
Be it a purple velvet blazer or dressing up like his character 'Khilji', Ranveer has always appeared looking a little extra.
This time, he made an appearance at the Umang Police Awards 2019 channelising his inner Simmba in a Leopard print suit and a shirt. Golden boots, large-framed glasses and bling gave this look a finishing touch. Pulling off a leopard blazer on a leopard shirt over leopard pants is possible only by Ranveer Singh and he proved it.
The outfit was designed by Varoin Marwah, styled by Nitasha Gaurav and Lavanya Joshi. Hats off to the team to keep up with the personality and outfits of the King of quirk, Ranveer Singh.
This is not the first time he has been spotted in an outfit like this and if you still think the Leopard outfit is a little too extra then wait till you see him in other outfits which look like a canvas painted with patterns and designs with colours splashed over it. Well, that's Ranveer Singh and his fashion escapades for you.
Earlier, Ranveer Singh flaunted his love for colorful clothes and high street fashion in printed Adidas joggers with a purple hoodie and a jacket bright as the sun. If you think that's any subtle then the orange headband and green-framed sunglasses will complete the look for you.
