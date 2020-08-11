Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ranveer Singh Looks Lost in Deep Thought in This Candid Pic

Ranveer Singh shares a stunning picture on social media. Take a look.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 11, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Looks Lost in Deep Thought in This Candid Pic
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the few popular actors who strives to strike a balance in being outgoing and reticent. His social media page is proof of the same.

Ranveer has a reputation for his powerhouse energy and flamboyance. Today, he decided to break out of the monotony by sharing a calm and composed glimpse of himself.

The actor, on Tuesday, posted a sepia filtered photograph where he is dressed in a light coloured shirt. Ranveer manages to look drop-dead handsome sporting his virile eyebrow, mature stubble and effective long wavy hairstyle. In the frame, he has a brooding expression as he looks lost in deep thought.

Keeping in-tone with the mood of the picture, Ranveer says nothing in exception except he left a heart emoji.

♥️

Ranveer’s co-star from his upcoming film, ’83, Ammy Virk reacted to his post by dropping three red-heart emojis.

Last month, Ranveer Singh unveiled a new track titled 'Mehfil-E-HipHop’ from his independent music label IncInk launched last year. The track starred four talents of IncInk — Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta, and Devil the Rhymer, the newest entry. The track is produced by music artist Anushka Manchanda.

Ranveer also has a chain of films lined up in his kitty. His sports biopic ’83 directed by Kabir Khan, which was earlier scheduled for April 2020 release got postponed due to the pandemic. Instead of releasing it on OTT platform, makers have confirmed a theatrical release in December 2020.

Apart from this, he has cop drama Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar to look forward to.

