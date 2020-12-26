Ranveer Singh, Mahesh Babu Can't Stop Praising Each Other After Collaborating on an Ad

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently collaborated on an ad-shoot, and now cannot stop praising each other. While Ranveer called Mahesh Babu one of the finest gentlemen he has worked with, the Telugu actor reciprocated by saying the feeling was mutual.

Ranveer posted a picture with Mahesh on Instagram from the set. In the image, the two actors can be seen chatting.

"One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love and Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh," Ranveer wrote alongside the image, which currently has 621K likes.

Mahesh Babu, too, had a word of praise for Ranveer on Instagram stories. "It was great working with you brother @ranveersingh. The feeling is mutual," he wrote.

Ranveer will next star in 83, as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt a Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled Cirkus, their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role.

Mahesh Babu is preparing to start shoot for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He has also produced the upcoming film Major, inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.