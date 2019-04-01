English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh or Bella Hadid, Who Wore Dior's Neon Pantsuit Better?
Ranveer Singh and Bella Hadid spotted in Dior pantsuit from the Spring 2019 Menswear collection, scroll down to decide who wore it better.
Ranveer Singh and Bella Hadid in Dior pantsuit.
Loading...
The most effervescent and versatile actor of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, proves that there is one thing common between his acting skills and dressing sense, both leave the audience speechless and mesmerised.
Some call it a fashion faux pas while some love Ranveer for his guts to don such over-the-top quirky outfits. The actor's outfits usually look like a canvas painted with patterns and designs, with colours splashed all over it. Well, that's Ranveer Singh and his fashion escapades for you.
This time he had someone joining him in his experiment with fashion. Yes, Ranveer just had a fashion faceoff with Victoria's secret Supermodel Bella Hadid.
In a bright yellow Dior suit, the Gully Boy actor arrived at an award show, holding a man clutch and teamed it up with a pair of white frame sunnies. The double-breasted pantsuit was from Dior Spring Menswear collection which he wore over a white T-shirt.
On the other hand, Bella arrived at the Dior Homme Show in Paris in the same monotone neon outfit last year. She accessorised her outfit with enough bling, like a few gold bracelets, Dior rings and a mini clutch to break the monotony of the pantsuit. Her neon manicure clearly stole the show and became the biggest trend of 2018. Kim Kardashian also followed after her.
The outfit is designed by Dior's fashion designer Kim Jones, who is known for his edgy menswear from the
Dior Summer 2019 Sports collection.
Ranveer and Bella had one more thing common, in their neon look, apart from the suit. It was the white converse shoes.
With the two fashion icons flaunting the same style we are sure this ought to be the biggest trend of 2019. Time to bookmark it, folks.
On the work front, Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan's movie '83 which revisits India’s historic 1983 World Cup win and Ranveer will be playing the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
Some call it a fashion faux pas while some love Ranveer for his guts to don such over-the-top quirky outfits. The actor's outfits usually look like a canvas painted with patterns and designs, with colours splashed all over it. Well, that's Ranveer Singh and his fashion escapades for you.
This time he had someone joining him in his experiment with fashion. Yes, Ranveer just had a fashion faceoff with Victoria's secret Supermodel Bella Hadid.
In a bright yellow Dior suit, the Gully Boy actor arrived at an award show, holding a man clutch and teamed it up with a pair of white frame sunnies. The double-breasted pantsuit was from Dior Spring Menswear collection which he wore over a white T-shirt.
On the other hand, Bella arrived at the Dior Homme Show in Paris in the same monotone neon outfit last year. She accessorised her outfit with enough bling, like a few gold bracelets, Dior rings and a mini clutch to break the monotony of the pantsuit. Her neon manicure clearly stole the show and became the biggest trend of 2018. Kim Kardashian also followed after her.
The outfit is designed by Dior's fashion designer Kim Jones, who is known for his edgy menswear from the
Dior Summer 2019 Sports collection.
Ranveer and Bella had one more thing common, in their neon look, apart from the suit. It was the white converse shoes.
With the two fashion icons flaunting the same style we are sure this ought to be the biggest trend of 2019. Time to bookmark it, folks.
On the work front, Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan's movie '83 which revisits India’s historic 1983 World Cup win and Ranveer will be playing the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
- Nokia X71 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Punch-Hole Selfie Camera Leaks
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
- April Fools' Day: Humor is What Separates AI and Machines From Humans
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results