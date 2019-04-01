Ranveer Singh or Bella Hadid, Who Wore Dior's Neon Pantsuit Better?

The most effervescent and versatile actor of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, proves that there is one thing common between his acting skills and dressing sense, both leave the audience speechless and mesmerised.Some call it a fashion faux pas while some love Ranveer for his guts to don such over-the-top quirky outfits. The actor's outfits usually look like a canvas painted with patterns and designs, with colours splashed all over it. Well, that's Ranveer Singh and his fashion escapades for you.This time he had someone joining him in his experiment with fashion. Yes, Ranveer just had a fashion faceoff with Victoria's secret Supermodel Bella Hadid.In a bright yellow Dior suit, the Gully Boy actor arrived at an award show, holding a man clutch and teamed it up with a pair of white frame sunnies. The double-breasted pantsuit was from Dior Spring Menswear collection which he wore over a white T-shirt.On the other hand, Bella arrived at the Dior Homme Show in Paris in the same monotone neon outfit last year. She accessorised her outfit with enough bling, like a few gold bracelets, Dior rings and a mini clutch to break the monotony of the pantsuit. Her neon manicure clearly stole the show and became the biggest trend of 2018. Kim Kardashian also followed after her.The outfit is designed by Dior's fashion designer Kim Jones, who is known for his edgy menswear from theDior Summer 2019 Sports collection.Ranveer and Bella had one more thing common, in their neon look, apart from the suit. It was the white converse shoes.With the two fashion icons flaunting the same style we are sure this ought to be the biggest trend of 2019. Time to bookmark it, folks.On the work front, Ranveer is shooting for Kabir Khan's movie '83 which revisits India’s historic 1983 World Cup win and Ranveer will be playing the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.