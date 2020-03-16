Ranveer Singh Picks Fashion Cues from Sara Sampaio for This Outfit

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his eccentric fashion sense, is considered to be a unique style icon. Usually, the Gully Boy star sets his statement appearances and seldom needs any assistance when it comes to trends. However, in a turn of events, this time our Indian firecracker has turned to Hollywood star Sara Sampaio to seek panache ideas.

For Zee Cinema Awards 2020, the Bajirao Mastani actor picked a funky Versace outfit. The colourful printed blazer over solid black adds a distinct flair to the major fashion face-off moment.

Ranveer paired the quirky jacket over an all-black core-shirt, a bowtie and pants, he towed his hair back neatly sealing his dapper look with black shoes and sunnies.

Meanwhile, Sara Sampaio was seen pulling off the print on print look by donning the blazer with matching pants. She also ditches the core shirt to flaunt a crisp plunging neckline.

Sporting an extra glam avatar she adds drama to her eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips with glossy tresses well swept back. She finishes her sharp look with pointed stilettos and statement chunky studs and rings and box clutch.

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s movie projects, he is set to feature in’83 directed by Kabir Khan alongside, Deepika Padukone. The upcoming sports drama is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win where Ranveer will essay the titular role as former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev’s real-life wife, Romi Bhatt.

Also, Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty.

