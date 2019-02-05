LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
»
2-min read

Ranveer Singh Proves that He is the Biggest Nutella Fan Ever, See Pics

On World Nutella Day, Ranveer Singh, the biggest Nutella loyalist ever deserves a special mention. Scroll down to know why.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:February 5, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
Ranveer Singh
Loading...
Today is World Nutella Day and we can't keep calm just like Ranveer Singh. While the fans around the world are spreading some hazelnut-love, we ought to acknowledge the biggest Nutella Fan ever, Ranveer Singh.

Like any other Nutella loyalist, he actually got his name printed on the Nutella Jar.

ranveer

During an interview, while Ranveer Singh was explaining how Nutella is the secret of his happiness, he suddenly went on to lick the hazelnut spread off the butter knife. Yes, he is a little too obsessed.

anigif_enhanced-9715-1449649857-9
Interview with Anupama Chopra


Interview with Anupama Chopra

The Gully Boy actor always has Nutella on his mind and he doesn't hide from showing his love for this divine chocolate hazelnut spread. Sorry, Deepika.

He has also been caught in the act of digging into the Nutella jar like there is no tomorrow and giving his gym trainer, Lloyd Stevens, a tough time.









Despite his hard core workout routine, he indulges in eating the hazelnut spread straight out of the jar.

During the shooting of Simmba, director Rohit Shetty even decorated a Ranveer's Birthday cake table with multiple jars of Nutella.



Ranveer has also expressed his love for Nutella all over his Instagram handle and seems like he can never get enough of Nutella like any other Nutella Loyalist.

View this post on Instagram

Bare necessities !

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on





Watch Ranveer Singh's interview which was all about his love for Nutella:


