Ranveer Singh Shares His Monday Mindset with a New Black and White Photo

Ranveer Singh, on Monday, took to his social media to share an intense picture of himself. The Bajirao Mastani actor posted a black and white picture where one can see his brooding eyes shining out in the frame.

His Instagram stories have a mind of its own as it creates a mood with a montage of pictures and pop music playing in the background. Ranveer uploaded another monochromatic picture with long locks in focus on his Instagram story.

Ranveer is set to feature in ’83 directed by Kabir Khan alongside, Deepika Padukone. ‘83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi.

He wrapped up filming for his comedy upcomer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante, Divyang Thakkar. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi, will play other major roles in the film.

He also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus in his pipeline. Takht will be a historical drama wherein Emperor Shah Jahan’s first and third son war to claim the throne. Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will play younger brother, Aurangzeb. The ensemble cast includes Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in main roles.

