1-min read

Ranveer Singh Shares His Monday Mood, See Pic

Ranveer Singh took to social media and posted a monochrome picture of himself, where he can be seen making an angry face, almost as if he is screaming at someone.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Shares His Monday Mood, See Pic
credits - Ranveer Singh Instagram

Seems like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not in a very happy mood this Monday, going by his latest social media post.

Ranveer's latest Instagram post is a monochrome picture where he makes an angry face, almost as if he is screaming at someone. "Monday got me like #mondaymood," he captioned the image, which currently has over 608K likes.

Monday got me like #mondaymood

Recently, Ranveer had taken to social media and shared a stunning selfie at the beach. In the image, Ranveer is seen wearing a white, sleeveless T-shirt and couples it with a white cap and a pair of sunglasses. It is Ranveer's infectious smile that catches our attention in this selfie.

However, Ranveer's caption to the post seemed to confuse Deepika Padukone as she asked him to explain it to her by going in the comments section and writing, "Explain."

Known for his eccentric fashion style, Ranveer has always kept fans and followers entertained with his posts on social media.

