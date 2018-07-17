Ranveer Singh Soars Temperature High With Six-Pack Abs Photo on Instagram; See Pics

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:24am PDT

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is giving us some major fitness goals with his killer six pack abs that the star flaunted in his latest Instagram post.The Padmaavat actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty alongside Sara Ali Khan, took to social media to share a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting an orange outfit (similar to the one used by firefighters) let open from the top to flaunt his well-toned abs. He captioned the image, “#mondaymotivation #oldiebutgoodie @lloydstevenspt”.Ranveer's long locks, well-kempt beard and sharp look in the eyes made the actor look both hot and sexy at the same time. Fans poured in comments praising the actor for his incredible looks as well.Here's what Ranveer posted on Instagram. Take a look.The handsome hunk boasts seriously enviable six-packs. You can’t deny that his glistening abs pictured and sometimes triumphantly raised toned arms, give you a little FOMO.Ranveer’s Instagram is motivation for anyone to get started on their fitness journey.On the work front, Ranveer has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. He will be next seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited ‘Simmba’, slated to release on December 28th. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on February 14th, 2019, followed by Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, in which he will be essaying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev.