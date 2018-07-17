English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh Soars Temperature High With Six-Pack Abs Photo on Instagram; See Pics
Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram picture is too hot to handle. Take a look.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is giving us some major fitness goals with his killer six pack abs that the star flaunted in his latest Instagram post.
The Padmaavat actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty alongside Sara Ali Khan, took to social media to share a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting an orange outfit (similar to the one used by firefighters) let open from the top to flaunt his well-toned abs. He captioned the image, “#mondaymotivation #oldiebutgoodie @lloydstevenspt”.
Ranveer's long locks, well-kempt beard and sharp look in the eyes made the actor look both hot and sexy at the same time. Fans poured in comments praising the actor for his incredible looks as well.
Here's what Ranveer posted on Instagram. Take a look.
The handsome hunk boasts seriously enviable six-packs. You can’t deny that his glistening abs pictured and sometimes triumphantly raised toned arms, give you a little FOMO.
Ranveer’s Instagram is motivation for anyone to get started on their fitness journey.
On the work front, Ranveer has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. He will be next seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited ‘Simmba’, slated to release on December 28th. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on February 14th, 2019, followed by Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, in which he will be essaying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev.
Also Watch
The Padmaavat actor, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty alongside Sara Ali Khan, took to social media to share a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting an orange outfit (similar to the one used by firefighters) let open from the top to flaunt his well-toned abs. He captioned the image, “#mondaymotivation #oldiebutgoodie @lloydstevenspt”.
Ranveer's long locks, well-kempt beard and sharp look in the eyes made the actor look both hot and sexy at the same time. Fans poured in comments praising the actor for his incredible looks as well.
Here's what Ranveer posted on Instagram. Take a look.
The handsome hunk boasts seriously enviable six-packs. You can’t deny that his glistening abs pictured and sometimes triumphantly raised toned arms, give you a little FOMO.
Ranveer’s Instagram is motivation for anyone to get started on their fitness journey.
On the work front, Ranveer has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. He will be next seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited ‘Simmba’, slated to release on December 28th. He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ opposite Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on February 14th, 2019, followed by Kabir Khan’s ‘83’, in which he will be essaying the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Zero: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Katrina Kaif's Intense Look With This Post; See Here
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak