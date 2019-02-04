English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance
Ranveer Singh brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his "Gully Boys" gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen.
Ranveer Singh
Loading...
A rare razzmatazz — that's what Bollywood star Ranveer Singh brought to the closing day of a fashion extravaganza here by amalgamating his reel avatar as a rapper from his forthcoming film "Gully Boy" with his real exuberant self.
Ranveer brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here on Sunday as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his "Gully Boys" gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen.
He, along with rapper Naezy and other artistes, sang "Asli hip hop" and "Apna time aayega" from the yet to release film.
It was as much a unique experience for Ranveer as for the audience at the fashion gala.
Ranveer said: "Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performances, a live music show... The entire gang has authentic rappers and they contributed to the film, dialogues and music of the film.
"It was a unique show and a unique experience for me."
Fashion label LoveGen collaborated with "Gully Boy" to create the menswear line 'GullyGen'. Ranveer sported a jumpsuit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked — or rather pranced around — the ramp.
While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the DJ station and sang away, leaving the audience ask for more.
To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowdsurfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans.
At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by "Gully Boy" director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
On the unique coming together of a film and a fashion show on the ramp, Ranveer said: "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise turned right."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Ranveer brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here on Sunday as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his "Gully Boys" gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen.
He, along with rapper Naezy and other artistes, sang "Asli hip hop" and "Apna time aayega" from the yet to release film.
It was as much a unique experience for Ranveer as for the audience at the fashion gala.
Ranveer said: "Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performances, a live music show... The entire gang has authentic rappers and they contributed to the film, dialogues and music of the film.
"It was a unique show and a unique experience for me."
Fashion label LoveGen collaborated with "Gully Boy" to create the menswear line 'GullyGen'. Ranveer sported a jumpsuit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked — or rather pranced around — the ramp.
While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the DJ station and sang away, leaving the audience ask for more.
To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowdsurfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans.
At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by "Gully Boy" director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.
On the unique coming together of a film and a fashion show on the ramp, Ranveer said: "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise turned right."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- Emotional Sonali Bendre Returns to the Set Amid Cancer Battle, Shares a Heartfelt Message
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results