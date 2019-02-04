LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance

Ranveer Singh brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his "Gully Boys" gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen.

Updated:February 4, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Ranveer Singh
A rare razzmatazz — that's what Bollywood star Ranveer Singh brought to the closing day of a fashion extravaganza here by amalgamating his reel avatar as a rapper from his forthcoming film "Gully Boy" with his real exuberant self.



Ranveer brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 here on Sunday as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his "Gully Boys" gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen.



He, along with rapper Naezy and other artistes, sang "Asli hip hop" and "Apna time aayega" from the yet to release film.

It was as much a unique experience for Ranveer as for the audience at the fashion gala.



Ranveer said: "Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performances, a live music show... The entire gang has authentic rappers and they contributed to the film, dialogues and music of the film.



"It was a unique show and a unique experience for me."

Fashion label LoveGen collaborated with "Gully Boy" to create the menswear line 'GullyGen'. Ranveer sported a jumpsuit, sweatshirt and cap as he walked — or rather pranced around — the ramp.



While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the DJ station and sang away, leaving the audience ask for more.



To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowdsurfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans.



At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by "Gully Boy" director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani.



On the unique coming together of a film and a fashion show on the ramp, Ranveer said: "I loved it. It is the first time that any of movies had merchandise turned right."

