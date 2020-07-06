Take the pledge to vote

Ranveer Singh's Fans Donate Computers to Village School on Actor's 35th Birthday

Ranveer Singh turned 35 today. To mark the occasion, his fans have donated computers to a school supporting education for underprivileged children in a village of Indore district.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday. To mark the occasion his fans have donated computers to a school, supporting education for underprivileged children in a village of Indore district.

The actor's fan club, called Ranveer Ka Fan Club, have been active since 2015 and the members do voluntary work.

Atharva Khendekar, a fan of Ranveer's said: "As you know, Ranveer Ka Fan Club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. We as a proud member of Ranveer Ka Fan Club are planning to provide two basic computer system and some indoor games to those angles."

Each year, they do something on the actor's birthday and recently they started a program called Ranveer Gram Program.

Khendekar added: "Imagine the amount of enthusiasm and excitement in these children to attend their school when they receive the computers!"

These computers will be given to a school that educates children till the fifth grade. The school is situated in Sikandari village in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh.

The total budget for this project is Rs 30,000, says Khendekar.

"Out of this, Rs. 15,000 will be for two basic computers, Rs, 10,000 will be for colouring of walls of the school, and Rs. 5,000 will be allocated to get indoor games for children. So please come forward and donate as much as you can and make the future youth of our country more educated and more reliable," he appealed.

Last year, the fan club installed solar lights in a small village called Akoli, where they installed five solar street lights and house lights each. The villagers had been using kerosene lamps for more than a decade and could not afford electricity.

