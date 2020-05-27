Ranveer Singh’s Pic Will Make You Miss Your Beach Vacay

Celebrities have been actively sharing their throwback vacation pictures on social media since the time the lockdown was first imposed. Actor Ranveer Singh has also now joined the bandwagon.

The Padmaavat star took to Instagram to share a snap from one of his beach holidays. From the looks of the photo, it can be assumed that the actor must have been in deep thought when this photograph was being clicked.

The Gully Boy star has chosen not to put any caption to his photo. The post, till now, has crossed the three lakh likes benchmark.

In his previous post, the livewire of Bollywood had shared a monochrome image of himself.

Meanwhile, the Simmba actor will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. In the movie, he will be essaying the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Actress Deepika Padukone too will star in the sports-drama. She will portray the role of Romi Dev. Apart from the duo, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk and many others will also be seen in the movie. The film is based on the cricket 1983 cricket world cup that Indian Men’s team had won.

Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in a comedy film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Divyang Thakkar directorial also stars Irani and Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey.

