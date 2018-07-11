English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rapper Eminem's New Capsule Collection to Be Sold at a Pop-Up in London
Rapper Eminem has teamed up with a store for a new capsule collection which will be sold at a pop-up shop.
Image courtesy: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rapper Eminem has teamed up with a store for a new capsule collection which will be sold at a pop-up shop in London for just one day.
The capsule line will feature three different T-shirt designs called The Kamikaze, Success and Graffiti, as well as a limited-edition Icon hoodie. The T-shirts are inspired by Eminem's career and music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He has joined hands with a store named Rag & Bone. The hoodies will cost 190 pounds, but will be individually numbered. They come in three colours and feature personal references including the 45-year-old star's hometown area code and the anvil emblem, which pays homage to his native Detroit's industrial history.
The collection is being sold to mark the remaining dates of Eminem's European Revival tour, which ends on Sunday.
Also Watch
The capsule line will feature three different T-shirt designs called The Kamikaze, Success and Graffiti, as well as a limited-edition Icon hoodie. The T-shirts are inspired by Eminem's career and music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He has joined hands with a store named Rag & Bone. The hoodies will cost 190 pounds, but will be individually numbered. They come in three colours and feature personal references including the 45-year-old star's hometown area code and the anvil emblem, which pays homage to his native Detroit's industrial history.
The collection is being sold to mark the remaining dates of Eminem's European Revival tour, which ends on Sunday.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed