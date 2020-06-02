Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rapper Post Malone Steps Back From Social Media For His Mental Health's Sake

Rapper Post Malone announced he has given 'more control' to his representatives over his social media handles because he needs to 'distance' himself from them.

IANS

Updated:June 2, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Rapper Post Malone Steps Back From Social Media For His Mental Health's Sake
Rapper Post Malone announced he has given 'more control' to his representatives over his social media handles because he needs to 'distance' himself from them.

Rapper Post Malone took a step back from social media for the sake of his mental health.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Austin Post, has given "more control" of his Instagram and Twitter accounts to his representatives because he needed to "distance" himself from the platforms, reports dailymail.co.uk.

However, Post has now shared a personal note on Instagram, in which he apologised for not having spoken out about the death of George Floyd, who died when an arresting police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him.

"A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out," said the singer.

Read his Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram

link in bio for ways you can help

A post shared by @ postmalone on

"Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages. That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologise for that."

"I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening."

He went on to say that he "stands on the side of love" and praised people for trying to make a difference.

