1-min read

Rapper YNW Melly Tests COVID-19 Positive In Prison

Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder last year.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Rapper YNW Melly Tests COVID-19 Positive In Prison
credits -YNW Melly instagram

Rapper YNW Melly has contracted coronavirus while in Florida's Broward County Jail.

The 20-year-old rapper was charged with two counts of first-degree murder last year.

The news of his coronavirus diagnosis was shared on his Instagram account.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He'll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon," the statement read.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾 @lawronin

A post shared by Free Melly & Melvin (@ynwmelly) on

Melly pleaded not guilty to a double murder charge in March 2019, a few months after the fatal shootings of his two best friends Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams. He faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

