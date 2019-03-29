English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rare, Misspelled Copy of Harry Potter Novel Sells for 68,800 Euros at a London Auction
The Harry Potter novels were adapted into a series of films between 2001 and 2011, featuring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular magician.
Art sells and how! At an auction, a Harry Potter novel has been reportedly sold off for a staggering 70,000 euros because the title is spelled wrong on the cover. As reported by dailymail, the unique copy was one of only 500 first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone where the title on the back is misspelled 'Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone.'
The copy is special also because, at the author's signature page it bears the original impression that called J K Rowling by her first name, Joanne. The book was first published in 1997 and was sold for 68,800 euros at Bonhams Auction House in Knightsbridge, west London.
Harry Potter is a series of fantasy novels penned by British author J K Rowling from 1997 to 2007. The novels were later adapted into a series of films featuring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular magician. The series, both fiction novels and films, have generated a wide audience base, comprising of both adult and younger readers. Rowling's work is also regarded as cornerstones of modern and popular young adult literature.
The film series was an equally successful venture, with Rowling featuring as the script consultant in all of the films that were made between 2001 and 2011. Rowling is currently penning the spin off novels titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which is also being made into a film series simultaneously, featuring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Katherine Waterston in lead roles. Rowling is serving as Screenplay writer on the film series.
