Rashami Desai Opens up About Challenges to Stay Fit

Actress Rashami Desai, who has played memorable roles in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently a part of Naagin where she plays a shape-shifting serpent. In a recent interview, she was asked about her biggest challenge as an actor is and she said that it was maintaining her weight.

“The most challenging part about being an actress, is maintaining my body all the time. I have a tendency of gaining weight very easily, so that is the biggest challenge I face. And for an actor, it is important to look good and fit on screen," she told Times of India.

The actress also denied taking up Naagin due to its popularity. “I don't take up any show just because it’s a big brand. I check out the subject and my role. If I like the subject, the scope my character has and the kind of impact it will have on the viewers, I sign up for it. It is okay even if my role is for two days, but it should be impactful. My choices are very different. I don't accept the role if I feel the subject is weak. I don't go ahead with anything till the time I am not creatively satisfied,” she said.

Rashami was also a finalist with Bigg Boss 13, and made it to the top 4 of the show, along with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365