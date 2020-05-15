Take the pledge to vote

Rashami Desai Opens up About Challenges to Stay Fit

Actress Rashami Desai, who is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's super popular show 'Naagin 4', said the toughest part for her life as an actress is keeping her body in shape.

News18.com

May 15, 2020
Rashami Desai Opens up About Challenges to Stay Fit
Rashami Desai

Actress Rashami Desai, who has played memorable roles in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently a part of Naagin where she plays a shape-shifting serpent. In a recent interview, she was asked about her biggest challenge as an actor is and she said that it was maintaining her weight.

“The most challenging part about being an actress, is maintaining my body all the time. I have a tendency of gaining weight very easily, so that is the biggest challenge I face. And for an actor, it is important to look good and fit on screen," she told Times of India.

The actress also denied taking up Naagin due to its popularity. “I don't take up any show just because it’s a big brand. I check out the subject and my role. If I like the subject, the scope my character has and the kind of impact it will have on the viewers, I sign up for it. It is okay even if my role is for two days, but it should be impactful. My choices are very different. I don't accept the role if I feel the subject is weak. I don't go ahead with anything till the time I am not creatively satisfied,” she said.

Rashami was also a finalist with Bigg Boss 13, and made it to the top 4 of the show, along with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill.

Loading