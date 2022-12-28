Rashmika Mandanna Is a Floral Wonder In This Indo-Western Outfit

Rashmika Mandanna, the Queen of Tollywood, is the epitome of a fashionista. The actor continues to exude fashion goals like a pro, posting pictures from her fashion diaries on her Instagram account regularly. She knows how to win our hearts with her fashion diaries, which include everything from pantsuits to casual outfits to holiday ensembles. On Monday, Rashmika shared a few photos posing in an Indo-Western floral outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna wore an embroidered blouse with sleeveless embellishments and a corset pattern. She paired it with a pair of multicoloured with a flowery designs in a variety of hues. Rashmika complemented her outfit with an ivory-white crocheted shrug with zari details at the borders. She chose a festive outfit from the shelves of ore Anamika Khanna.

Want to know about Rashmika Mandanna’s makeup details? The subtle makeup included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a tidy bun.

In the caption, Rashmika wrote, “Yesterday I got to meet some of you… and it always feels so good to meet you in person… thank you so much for coming out to meet us… We felt your love and we wanted to give it back to you in some form and the song was one of those forms…I really hope you liked the song. And soon I want to at least virtually meet all of you either on a zoom call or on an Insta live… and I think henceforth I’ll make it a year-end ritual… Spending time with you all is THE best FEELING!”

A few days earlier, the Pushpa actress looked equally stunning in formal. In the pictures, Rashmika opted for a white tuxedo, she wore it with a white wrap-around coat, a black belt and a pair of matching formal trousers. She completed her ensemble with sparkling black stilettos with pointed heels. For the caption, she wrote, “An evening well spent."

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the film Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Her next film is Varisu, opposite South superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay. Varisu will release on January 12 next year.

