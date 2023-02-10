Rashmika Mandanna Is Already Enjoying Spring In Her White Co-ord Set

Rashmika Mandanna has reached a massive fan following not only with her acting skills but also with her fashion sensibilities. The diva has a distinct sense of style and never hesitates from experimenting with her wardrobe. Her outfits are usually an amalgamation of comfy silhouettes that have a stylish edge. One trend that dominates her wardrobe is the chic co-or set.

The actress has shared an adorable snap to keep our midweek blues at bay. Her outfit? Rashmika wore an ivory crop top with a matching long white sleek bodycon maxi skirt, featuring a thigh-high slit and a knot detail at the waist. She layered it with a long full-sleeved white shrug, which elevated the style quotient of the ensemble. To top it off, she opted for tie-up flat sandals. For the accessories, a pair of silver hoops and a sleek silver neck chain were the right picks. Rashmika left her side-parted hair open in wavy curls. Her glam was minimal as she sported a no-makeup makeup look. Just how we like it. Oh and not to miss that million-dollar smile.

Alongside the happy-go-lucky picture, Rashmika Mandanna shared her life mantra in the caption. “Be happy peeps. Keep hope. Your happiness and peace come above all. Life is just too short for negative feels,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Not just the western wardrobe, Rashmika’s desi avatars also have a separate fan base. Before this, she made a strong case for ethnic silhouettes. Rashmika wore a pink brocade sharara set and we were bewitched by her beauty. Her V-neckline long kurta was teamed with flared sharara pants. She accessorised herself with a pair of statement earrings and her rosy pink-tinted makeup complemented her attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Netflix release Mission Majnu. She starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will soon join Allu Arjun for a new schedule for Pushpa 2. Her upcoming project also includes Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. There are also speculations that Rashmika might sign a new Bollywood film following her visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

