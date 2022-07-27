Rashmika Mandanna: It’s My First Ever so It’ll Forever be Very Special

Rashmika Mandanna cast a magical spell as she made her runway debut in a gorgeous red lehenga. Turning showstopper for couturier Varun Bahl, the Pushpa actor posed for the shutterbugs in classic ‘Rashmika’ style – leaving the audience and the paparazzi in awe of her.

Speaking about making her runway debut, Rashmika says, “It is an amazing feeling to make my debut on the India Couture Week runway in Delhi with such a wonderful artist couturier as Varun Bahl, I have always leaned towards his ensembles which are traditional, yet contemporary and exude confidence. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a showstopper for Varun sir, and it’s my first ever so it’ll forever be very special, and I will always cherish this memory.”

Initially, Rashmika picked a pink ensemble for the showstopper look. But after putting on the red lehenga, there was no looking back. Rashmika’s red lehenga took three months to create, and consisted of a fully embellished corset, and a multi-colour floral lehenga. Her ardent sense of style, finesse, and fearless personality made her the perfect Varun Bahl muse.

The colourful ensemble was brought to life with appliques such as sequins, cutdana, beads, and crystals. The highlight of the outfit were the pockets added to the lehenga. The overall ensemble highlighted the flora and fauna inspiration behind Varun Bahl’s Couture Collection titled ‘New Leaf’.

The collection put a spin on traditional Indian silhouettes and celebrated Varun’s design sensibilities with a global appeal. Presenting at India Couture Week after a gap of two years, Varun says, “I am styling couture in a newer way, heading towards the direction of catering to the younger generations, and hence, reinventing the idea of couture completely, which is the need of the hour.”

He further adds, “Infusing experimental silhouettes with elements from the wilderness of the forest, New Leaf brings to you a world of Flora & Fauna and a collection that plays on different textures with appliques such as feathers, sequins, and fabrics as silks and velvet.”

Rashmika adorned a choker and ring designed by Sehgal Jewellers. “The jewellery collection we curated for Mr. Bahl’s New Leaf collection honours the Indian royal heritage, responsible for nurturing and moulding the rich Indian legacy of jewellery making,” says Bobby Sehgal, Owner and Founder of Sehgal Jewellers, adding, “Elegant, sophisticated, composed, and stylish, the collection comprises traditional pieces, crafted using old Indian techniques of jewellery making. Featuring rare gemstones, coloured pearls, and traditional polki set in hallmarked gold, the brand exhibited its exclusive repertoire in this much-awaited extravaganza.”

