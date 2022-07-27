Rashmika Mandanna Makes Ramp Walk Debut in Red Lehenga for Varun Bahl at FDCI India Couture Week

Rashmika Mandanna was the showstopper for designer Varun Bahl’s show on the fourth day of the ongoing FDCI India Couture Week in Delhi. The actress wore a glittering red lehenga for her debut ramp walk. “How did I do? Was I okay? I was very nervous,” she said after the show ended. Walking amidst towering models, the petite Pushpa star held her own with a dazzling smile and charming personality.

The actress came out after the show with the designer, obliging the cameras who asked her to do her famous dance step from Pushpa. She also taught Varun to do the finger heart, a gesture Rashmika often makes for her fans.

Couturier Varun Bahl presented his collection titled ‘New Leaf’ at FDCI #ICW2022. Redefining the realm of Indian couture and giving it a global appeal, the couturier is celebrated for capturing the craft of Indian hand embroideries and brought back his evergreen designs in a refreshed avatar.

Inspired by the bounty of nature found in the wilderness of forests and a hint of drama and fun, using upcycled vintage embroidery and appliques, the collection brings Indian Couture into the global fashion culture, and creates everlasting pieces that rethink tradition for the changing world.

Models walked through a maze that looked like a garden with green trees and flowers. Florals were a prominent motif on the clothes too, as the silhouettes varied from Western to Indian. The models walked to the tunes of the Italian opera which elevated the whole mood of the couture showcase.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here