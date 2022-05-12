Rashmika Mandanna Slays Midweek Blues with a Sweaty Selfie, Says 'Back to my Midnight Workouts'

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to win hearts, whether through her acting or her workouts. This time, the actress slew our midweek blues with yet another sweaty picture, which screams her fondness for fitness. Rashmika loves to work out and swears by the gym. She often shows her Instagram followers what she does at the gym.

On Tuesday night, the Pushpa: The Rise actress shared a selfie via her Instagram Stories, giving her fans a peek into her post-intense workout hours.

In a close-up selfie, the actress can be seen all sweaty after her workout, as she posed for the camera donning a black sleeveless athleisure. The actress captioned the picture, “Back to my midnight workouts," and ended it with a smiling face with a hand-over-mouth emoticon and a girl dancing in a red dress emoticon. The star, who enjoys a huge fan following, prefers versatility in her workout sessions. The diva doesn’t limit herself to the gym, she’s often spotted practising yoga asanas, too.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has dropped a sweaty picture of herself. She loves to treat her fans to snippets of her intense routines. Earlier, Rashmika shared a reel with her Instagram family, which had a montage of multiple small clips that showed the actress burning it out. In the video, Rashmika can be seen exhibiting some core strengthening and leg exercises. Rashmika can be seen lifting weights and doing aerobics to get her heart rate up and strengthen her core.

On the work front, Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, which is all set to hit theatres on June 10 this year. Next, she will also be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the family drama Goodbye. The actress is also in the much-anticipated film Animal, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

