Rashmika Mandanna: This is What the Pushpa: The Rise Actor's Swears By for Fitness

Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut about half a decade ago, has delivered back-to-back hits in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema. The actress, known among fans as the National Crush of India, struck gold with her last film outing, Pushpa: The Rise headlined by Allu Arjun. Rashmika, who impressed as Srivalli in the Sukumar directorial, garnered global acclaim for her performance in the popular track Saami Saami.

Rashmika has proved herself beyond her admirable acting prowess, creating impact in the fitness and fashion departments. Fans, who already follow the 25-year-old on Instagram, are aware of her proclivity for a healthy lifestyle. During her recent interaction with India.com, Rashmika explained how she manages to strike the right balance between personal and professional life. She also bared secrets on her approach to workout.

The actress, who ensures regular workout, said, “It’s very important to exercise regularly as it helps to bring discipline to our life.” In today’s age and time, one cannot stress enough about clean eating. Rashmika is a strong advocate of the same and said it is important to eat well and clean. When she has a winter shoot, the actress takes good steam as well. Asked if she is a gym person, Rashmika said she does “some sort of workout daily to stay fit.” She explained, “My mantra to stay fit is to concentrate more on diet than just working out.” As per Rashmika, good food is vital for one to achieve better physical and mental health.

In terms of work, Rashmika is confirmed to commence work on the sequel of Pushpa. She will share the screen with Sharwanand in the romantic drama Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. Rashmika is also set to make her Bollywood debut this year. She is awaiting the release of Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The spy thriller film directed by Shantanu Bagchi is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2022. Goodbye, headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, is up next in the pipeline.

