Rashmika Mandanna's Comfortable Yet Fashionable Ensemble Is A Wardrobe Must-Have

Rashmika Mandanna is a renowned fashion icon who frequently shares her stylish outfits on her Instagram profile. She expertly showcases a range of looks, from elegant traditional attire to trendy casual wear. Her Instagram profile is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration for her followers. She is set to star in the upcoming film “Mission Majnu," directed by Shantanu Bagchi, which will be released on Netflix on January 20.

Rashmika was recently spotted in Bandra, Mumbai, looking stunning as always. Her impeccable sense of fashion is well-known, and on this particular Monday she was dressed in a comfortable yet fashionable ensemble. The actor chose a sheer white sweatshirt with full sleeves, a silver zip, and collars for her casual outing. She paired it with white joggers, which featured strings hanging from the knees, adding to the casual vibe. Holding her phone and mask in her hand, Rashmika smiled for the cameras and provided inspiration for a comfortable yet stylish look for a day out with friends.

Check the post here:

Rashmika further enhanced her ensemble with some elegant accessories, including a sleek silver neck chain with a mini pendant and a diamond bracelet. She smiled brightly as she posed for the cameras. To complete her look, she wore comfortable grey flip flops. She styled her hair into a tidy bun and wore minimal makeup. Her makeup included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, voluminous mascara, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. Overall, Rashmika looked absolutely stunning.

