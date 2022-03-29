Rashmika Mandanna's Love for Gym Sessions Could Inspire you to Pick Your Own Favourite Workout Routine

For South actress Rashmika Mandanna, gym is a place where she can enjoy some fun workout sessions. The 25-year-old actress shared a video from her recent gym session on Instagram. Dressed in black biker shorts and a loose dusty pink sleeveless top, Rashmika was in for an intense movement exercise routine. With her hair pulled back in a taut ponytail, Rashmika was seen doing on spot jumping and running.

The video showed Rashmika performing some core strengthening and leg exercises, as well. Besides this, in the video Rashmika is using weights and performing aerobic exercises that make for a perfect cardio.

“Drop a muscle flexing emoji if you like working out too,” the Pushpa actress captioned the video.

Rashmika Mandanna ensures regular workout and had told India.com in an earlier interview, “It’s very important to exercise regularly as it helps to bring discipline to our life.”When asked if she is a gym person, Rashmika said she does “some sort of workout daily to stay fit.” Her mantra to stay fit is to concentrate more on diet than just working out.

If you are inspired by Rashmika’s gym session, you can also include some fun exercises into your routine. It is important that you identify what kind of workout suits your style. Some like to go intense with heavy weight lifting, while some like to go for heart-pumping aerobic exercises, and for some it is calming exercises like yoga that are comfortable.

In a video shared last year, Rashmika was seen indulging in kickboxing to get her leg muscles in shape. Sharing the Instagram Reels, Rashmika had added in the caption, “What I actually do when I am super super annoyed!”

It is quite evident from her Instagram posts that Rashmika Mandanna picks and mixes different kinds of workout routines depending on her mood. This could be your inspiration to make your gym sessions more enjoyable by choosing exercises that get you going and also accomplish your overall goals.

