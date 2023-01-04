Rashmika Mandanna’s Robust Routine Gives Major Fitness Lessons

Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness mantra is nothing but a disciplined diet and workout sessions. From weight training to squats, Rashmika prioritises building a healthy body and mind despite her busy schedule. Her social media is filled with posts — of rigorous exercises, her workout routine at the gym and some snippets of her balanced diet. Here are the fitness lessons to learn from Rashmika Mandanna’s robust routine.

To keep herself in shape, the actress goes to the gym 4-5 times a week. Her workouts include strength and weight training, cardio and core exercises. She also does power yoga, swimming, walking and kickboxing at home.

Rashmika performs high-intensity kickboxing sessions that help her reduce stress and burn mega calories to boost her metabolism.

Apart from workouts, she takes full care of her diet. She starts her morning with an apple cider vinegar drink and makes sure to include seasonal fruits, sweet potatoes, vegetable soups and coconut water in her diet. Also, Rashmika prefers to eat homemade food only. She strictly avoids eating rice, junk food and fried foods.

Although Rashmika follows a strict diet, she also takes a cheat day, every once in a while. The actress ensures to fuel her body with all the healthy nutritious food that helps her in building immunity.

Whether it’s playing a role for a film or keeping her vigour in check, Rashmika Mandanna is always up for embracing new challenges and experimenting with her workout ways.

Along with her fitness coach Karan Sawhney, the fitness enthusiast experiments with different effective exercises to strengthen and stabilise.

Whether you’re a keep-fit fanatic or a beginner, Rashmika Mandanna’s fitness lessons are health goals you must achieve.

