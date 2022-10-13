Rashmika Mandanna is currently vacationing in the Maldives and is giving the fashion critics quite a few noteworthy looks, or should we call them lewks? Her sartorial choices of beach-appropriate clothes are being massively praised.

On her last day on the island, she wore a pink and purple-hued, thigh-high slit dress that had tie-up straps. She tied her hair in a ponytail and accessorised this no-makeup look with classic black shades, red flip-flops and golden hoops.

She took to social media to share her look with her fans and wrote, “Much needed getaway comes to an end, can’t believe I have to say goodbye to this place!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika’s followers have been gushing over this look of hers, while one wrote “There is no one as beautiful as you” another fan commented by saying, “You can never go wrong with your awesome looks,” and well we sure agree with both.

This subtle yet stunning summer dress that has a square neckline which will highlight your collarbones, is from the brand Summer Somewhere and costs Rs. 5,590.

Top Showsha Video

According to speculation, the actress was vacationing with her rumoured beau, actor Vijay Deveraonda and it is believed that all these stunning photographs are actually taken by him.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here