Rasika Dugal Shares a Snapshot of Her Post-Yoga Mellow

Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a selfie flaunting her post-yoga mellow on Instagram. In a new picture that she posted, Rasika sits on a yoga mat in a pink top and black pants.

"That post-yoga mellow. Let's see how long it lasts," she captioned the image.

The actress was recently seen in the digitally-released heist comedy film Lootcase, co-starring with Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao. Lootcase received encouraging reviews from fans and actors alike. Amitabh Bachchan had written a note for Kunal Kemmu, appreciating him after watching his performance in Lootcase.

She currently awaits the release of the second season of the web-series Mirzapur, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. The release date of the second season was announced by Ali Fazal, confirming the release date to be October 23. The date announcement came through a special video featuring Fazal's voice.

The new season of the show has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two of Mirzapur is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.