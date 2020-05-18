Take the pledge to vote

Ratnakar Matkari, Marathi Playwright and Pioneer of Children's Drama Movement, Dies At 81

Ratnakar Matkari, considered a pioneer of the children's drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol late Sunday night.

PTI

May 18, 2020
Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on Monday.

Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children''s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol late Sunday night, a BMC official said.

Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official said.

From story books for kids to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.

In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well."

"His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature," Thackeray said.

Loading