Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Raveena Tandon Doles Out Beauty Tips on Social Media

Actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram, where she shared a video in which she is talking about how bay leaves can help in a sparkly smile.

IANS

Updated:June 25, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Raveena Tandon Doles Out Beauty Tips on Social Media
Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has channelled her inner beauty expert and has doled out tips for her fans and followers on how to get a sparkling smile.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a video talking about how bay leaves can help in a sparkly smile.

"'Bhala uske daanth mere daanthon se safed kaise (how her teeth whiter than mine)?' Safedi ki chamkaan aapke ghar ke kitchen se (The ingredient to make it whiter is in your kitchen)! Go natural and have a sparkling toothy smile with this simple, at home, all natural method! #beautytalkieswithravz," she captioned the clip.

In other news, Raveena recently shared that camps in Bollywood do exist. She says she has been made fun of, removed from movies by heroes and their girlfriends.

Speaking about her work, she is set to return on the big screen with KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada superstar Yash. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the sequel.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading