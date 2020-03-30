Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Raveena Tandon's Pet Cat Says 'No' to Bathing

Raveena revealed that her pet cat Puma's bathing session is "legendary" because she hates taking a bath and the actress had to spend half an hour first trying to catch her.

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Raveena Tandon's Pet Cat Says 'No' to Bathing
credits - Raveena Tandon instagram

Ever heard a cat talking? Well if you haven't, here is chance to witness it. Raveena Tandon has shared a video on Instagram where her pet cat Puma, a seems to be saying "no" while being wiped dry after a bath.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena captioned: "Ever heard a cat say nooo! #pumathecat say no to a bath, agrees to stay home."

The actress revealed that her pet cat Puma's bathing session is "legendary" because she hates taking a bath and Raveena had to spend half an hour first trying to catch her.

Meanwhile, Raveena also advised her fans to "Stay at home, stay safe and enjoy doing what you have always wanted to do but never found the time from meeting deadlines."

The actress recently took to social media to spread the word that COVID 19 does not spread from animals after reports emerged that people are abandoning their pets due to fear of contamination.

