Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ravi Dubey On TV Actors Making It In Bollywood: It's Not Easy

"The entertainment industry has made us whatever we are. It's a great industry but the system needs repair", added Ravi Dubey

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ravi Dubey On TV Actors Making It In Bollywood: It's Not Easy
Credits- Instagram

Actor Ravi Dubey says it is not easy for television actors to make it big in Bollywood.

"It's not easy, because there are times certain myopic viewpoints and preconceived notions come into play," he told IANS, adding: "But these notions will soon evaporate."

Ravi feels the entertainment industry need repair.

"The entertainment industry has made us whatever we are. It's a great industry but the system needs repair. We have all at some point of time or the other been at the receiving end. It is time for a change in perspective, but I do feel we are at a point of a huge metamorphosis," he said.

Ravi recently penned a poem titled "Aankde", which translates to "numbers". The poem was a comment on the industry's obsession with box office numbers. Ravi wrote and narrated it while the music was given by Shishir Samant. It was presented by Ravi and his wife Sargun Mehta’s production company Dreamiyata Entertainment. Prior to this Ravi and Sargun collaborated with rapper Badshah for the song 'Toxic', which saw the duo share screen space after 10 years since they starred together in the TV show '12/24 Karol Bagh'.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading