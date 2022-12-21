Raw Vs Cooked Food: Here’s What You Should Pick To Achieve Your Fitness Goals

People with a definite fitness goal often turn to raw salads and fruits to meet nutrient requirements. On the other hand, nutritionists suggest eating cooked food as cooking kills germs. And because of these contradicting theories, people get perplexed about which is better: raw or cooked food.

In our day-to-day lives, we tend to consume a mixed combination of both; for example, we eat the veggies cooked while the salad is raw. Many people like to eat sprouted grains, while some prefer steaming or cooking them. But how can one know which would benefit the health more? Read on to find out

Benefits of Eating Raw Food

Raw food has tons of health benefits as they preserve phytochemicals. They are unprocessed and whole food. Many studies show that raw food is good for mental health as well. It has a high level of antioxidants and reduces the risks of chronic ailments.

Drawbacks

It is hard to digest.

It may have bacteria present on it that can be harmful to your health.

It is not usually good in taste and smell.

Benefits of Cooked Food

Cooked food tastes good and can be digested easily. It takes care of anti-nutrients in raw food and makes the nutrient absorb better. Cooking increases some food’s antioxidant capacity and kills off harmful bacteria.

Drawbacks

Cooking can destroy the natural enzymes present in food. Cooking may loss of water-soluble vitamins.

Things to remember before consuming raw and cooked food

Before eating raw food, ensure they are adequately washed with clean water. Soak them in warm water for at least half an hour for veggies before eating. The same goes for cooking them as well. Make sure your hands, utensils, and kitchen surfaces are properly cleaned, besides the food items. Also, always peel the skin off foods that are not good for your health, like potatoes, bottled ground, carrots and others. Both raw and cooked foods have different eating styles, benefits, and drawbacks. Add them both to your diet in their highest nutritional form for a healthy body.

