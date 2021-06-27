RD Burman Birth Anniversary: 5 Songs by Pancham Da That Will Take You Down Memory Lane

What better way to celebrate the birth anniversary of musical maestros than by humming their sleeper hits. The late Rahul Dev Burman aka Pancham Da is no exception. He was the quintessential music composer who ruled the hearts of umpteen Indians with his unique and foley-inspired musical compositions. The archetypal musician was born to no less a person than the great music director Sachin Dev Burman in Kolkata (then Calcutta) in June 27, 1939.

Even though his legendary father’s fame gave him some leverage in the music industry, Pancham Da carved out a niche for himself in no time. Under the tutelage of his father, the musical virtuoso penned his first song Aye Meri Topi Palat Ke Aa – which his father used in the 1956 film Funtoosh – at the age of 9.

Burman – who in known to have introduced electronic rock genre and jazz music in Bollywood – revolutionised the landscape of Indian music industry with his unique talent of blending world music with his repertoire of soulful and melodious compositions. He was something of a musical prodigy who would pound music even out of ordinary.

On his 82nd birth anniversary, let’s hum some beautiful compositions by Pancham da that we have rounded up for you:

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein: The popular rain number from the flick Ajnabee that brought together superstar Rajesh Khanna and heartthrob Zeenat Aman was directed by Burman and was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Roop Tera Matana: From the movie Aradhana, the soundtrack of this song was composed by Sachin Dev and his son PanchamDa added notes of jazz and samba to enrich it with his distinct style. This song assumed significance as it made the film’s hero Rajesh Khanna an overnight sensation and lifted singer Kishore Kumar to a new level of prominence.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain: This song from the film Mere Jeevan Sathi featuring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja was belted out by Kishore da and music was led by Pancham da.

Duniya Mein Logon Ko: Sung by Asha Bhosle and RD Burman, it is another hit number from Pancham da’s repertoire. This classic song from the movie Apna Desh features Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, J. Om Prakash, Pandari Bai, Jagdeep, Kanhaiyalal and Madan Puri.

Bachke Rehna Re Baba: This song has the melodious voices of the trinity: Rahul Dev Burman, Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. From the film Pukar, the song features Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman and Randhir Kapoor.

