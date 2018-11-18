English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Read This if You are Suffering from Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Diabetic ulcers commonly result from high blood sugar damaging nerves, which takes away feeling from the toes or feet.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Researchers have developed a shoe insole that could help make the healing process more portable for people who develop ulcers as a result of diabetes.
Diabetic ulcers commonly result from high blood sugar damaging nerves, which takes away feeling from the toes or feet.
"One of the ways to heal these wounds is by giving them oxygen," said Babak Ziaie, Professor at the Purdue University in the US.
"We've created a system that gradually releases oxygen throughout the day so that a patient can have more mobility."
Without the ability to feel pain, hits and bumps tend to go unnoticed and skin tissue breaks down, forming ulcers.
A lot of sugar in the bloodstream, along with dried skin as a result of diabetes, further slow the ulcer healing process.
The researchers used lasers to shape silicone-based rubber into insoles, and then create reservoirs that release oxygen only at the part of the foot where the ulcer is located.
"Silicone is flexible and has good oxygen permeability," said Hongjie Jiang, a post-doctoral researcher at the varsity.
"Laser machining helps us to tune that permeability and target just the wound site, which is hypoxic, rather than poison the rest of the foot with too much oxygen," Jiang added.
In a paper published in the journal Materials Research Society Communications, the team said the insole can deliver oxygen at least eight hours a day under the pressure of someone weighing about 53-81 kg.
It can also be customised to take on any weight, the study said.
The team envisions a manufacturer sending a patient a pack of pre-filled insoles customised to his or her wound site, based on a "wound profile" obtained from a doctor's prescription and a picture of the foot.
"This is mass-customisation at low cost," said Vaibhav Jain, research associate at Purdue.
A patent is pending on the insole technology. The team is currently seeking corporate partners.
Diabetic ulcers commonly result from high blood sugar damaging nerves, which takes away feeling from the toes or feet.
"One of the ways to heal these wounds is by giving them oxygen," said Babak Ziaie, Professor at the Purdue University in the US.
"We've created a system that gradually releases oxygen throughout the day so that a patient can have more mobility."
Without the ability to feel pain, hits and bumps tend to go unnoticed and skin tissue breaks down, forming ulcers.
A lot of sugar in the bloodstream, along with dried skin as a result of diabetes, further slow the ulcer healing process.
The researchers used lasers to shape silicone-based rubber into insoles, and then create reservoirs that release oxygen only at the part of the foot where the ulcer is located.
"Silicone is flexible and has good oxygen permeability," said Hongjie Jiang, a post-doctoral researcher at the varsity.
"Laser machining helps us to tune that permeability and target just the wound site, which is hypoxic, rather than poison the rest of the foot with too much oxygen," Jiang added.
In a paper published in the journal Materials Research Society Communications, the team said the insole can deliver oxygen at least eight hours a day under the pressure of someone weighing about 53-81 kg.
It can also be customised to take on any weight, the study said.
The team envisions a manufacturer sending a patient a pack of pre-filled insoles customised to his or her wound site, based on a "wound profile" obtained from a doctor's prescription and a picture of the foot.
"This is mass-customisation at low cost," said Vaibhav Jain, research associate at Purdue.
A patent is pending on the insole technology. The team is currently seeking corporate partners.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shubhankar Sharma Wins Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...