Ready To Enjoy All The Sweet Delicacies This Navratri? Let's Have a Look

Navratri, the most celebrated 9 days when we fast and pray to nine goddesses, is around the corner. Alcohol and non-vegetarian meals are completely avoided during the nine-day celebration. Instead, we choose a diet that includes all things desi.

And that brings us to you with some amazing yet healthy sweet dishes that will make you go gaga over them, we bet. So with further ado let’s scroll down for the same.

Top Showsha Video

Everyone loves the flavour of desi ghee in sooji halwa. Additionally, it is simple to prepare, and the sweet dish can be served to the mother as a prasad. Semolina pudding is made from semolina, milk, sugar, and ghee. Not only in Navratri but this has become our go-to evening snack.

Made from gram flour, moong dal halwa is one of the delicacies, the process of which is similar to that of a gram flour mill. For this, you mainly have to use milk, mawa, cashew nuts, almonds, sugar and ghee apart from gram flour and you are done.

Most people enjoy the flavour of Mysore Pak. This easy-to-make dessert can be offered at the feet of the mother. It only requires gramme flour, ghee, and sugar to make.

Signori, a well-known sweet delicacy from Uttarakhand which is equally easy to prepare and full of flavours. It is made of mawa, sugar, cardamom, milk, desi ghee, and weak sev. Once you try it we are pretty sure this is going to be one of your favourite sweet dishes.

As numerous Navratri dishes are made with it, kuttu ka atta, also known as buckwheat halwa, is one of the components that are frequently employed. This contains no gluten and has little calories. Additionally, it has healthy levels of minerals, fibre, and proteins.

Makhana is a low-calorie cuisine with hardly any fat or cholesterol, making it a nutritious addition to meals. Makhana, which is high in calcium, salt, and potassium, can be used to prepare several foods that are low in calories. However, Makhana kheer can be made quickly with ingredients that are widely available in your local market.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here