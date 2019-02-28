English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Real Bread Week: 10 Unusual Bakers You 'Knead' to Follow on Instagram
The Real Bread Week is started by the Real Bread Campaign mainly to promote bread loaves without artificial additives and encourage bakers to make wonders out of flour, water, yeast and a dash of salt.
Real Bread Week Image: @sourdough_nouveau/Instagram
Imagine kneading your own dough, baking it and eating it, too. Not only does it leave your house with an irresistible aroma, you can also smear your white bread slab with your favorite marmalade or spread.
That's exactly what the Real Bread Week is all about. This week is not only dedicated to bread lovers but also promotes baking worldwide. Started by the Real Bread Campaign this week mainly promotes consumption of bread loaves without artificial additives and encourage bakers to make wonders out of flour, water, yeast and a dash of salt.
As the campaign gained traction around the globe, it promoted even mental health and wellbeing by promoting jobs for bakers worldwide. Basically ditching the baking machines and kneading your own bread thereby increasing employment in the baking industry.
Glitter food and bubble waffles, we have seen enough of these food trends on our Instagram feeds. But lately audience has become much more aware of what goes into their food and especially their bread. It's a new fad.
So this Real Bread Week, it's time you give sourdough a chance to flood your feed because there is an entire world of bakers who are ready to show you how you could bake your bread and eat it too.
Here are 10 bread-loving unusual Instagrammers that you should follow right away this Real Bread Week:
Hannah P
Anita Sumer
The Sourdough Club
The Bread Bakers Guild
Nataša Djuric
The Perfect Loaf
Ille brød
Sourdough Nouveau
Michael Schulze
Kristen
Babettes
