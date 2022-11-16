Real Vs Fake Ginger: Here's How You Differentiate The Two

Winters are here and with it, the importance of ginger grows tenfold. This is because ginger counteracts the effects of allergens and helps control our cold, cough and other flu symptoms. It also keeps our bodies warm. But the increasing demand for ginger leads to vendors selling fake ginger. Because of the unawareness of how to identify real ginger and differentiate it from fake ones, people buy fake ginger in bulk and that has no positive effects on our bodies.

Real ginger is grown in fields, but fake ginger is extracted from trees growing in the mountains. Fake ginger looks exactly like real ginger, and they are dried to look even more similar. They are then mixed with real ginger and sold in the market.

Some tips to identify and differentiate real ginger from fake one is:

Identify from the soil:

Real ginger is grown under the ground because of which even after plucking them, real ginger is soiled. Fake ginger is extracted from trees which are clean. Traces of soil can therefore help you differentiate between real and fake ginger.

Smell the ginger

Ginger has a unique smell which is easily identifiable. Smelling real ginger reveals a strong smell but when it comes to fake ginger that pungency and peculiar smell is absent. This can be a huge differentiator between real and fake ginger.

Breaking the ginger

Breaking the ginger can also help in differentiating between real and fake ones. Real ginger has fibres that are immediately visible on breaking it. That isn’t the case with fake ginger, however. This is how we can break ginger and identify the real one.

Taste ginger

Just like the smell, ginger also has a unique taste. This taste is only identifiable from real ginger. Fake ginger doesn’t give out the food-enhancing taste like the real ones.

