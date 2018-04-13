English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reality TV Star Khloe Kardashian Blessed With A Baby Girl
The new mother's family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe's friend Malika were by her side during the birth.
Representative Image: Khloe Kardashian/Reuters Pictures
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has become a mother for the first time.
Khloe delivered a girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, sources told tmz.com. The little girl does not have a name yet. The new mother's family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe's friend Malika were by her side during the birth.
Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also there. This is the couple's first baby together.
