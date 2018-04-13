GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Reality TV Star Khloe Kardashian Blessed With A Baby Girl

The new mother's family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe's friend Malika were by her side during the birth.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Representative Image: Khloe Kardashian/Reuters Pictures
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has become a mother for the first time.

Khloe delivered a girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, sources told tmz.com. The little girl does not have a name yet. The new mother's family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe's friend Malika were by her side during the birth.

Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also there. This is the couple's first baby together.

