Reality TV Star Khloe Kardashian Blessed With A Baby Girl

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has become a mother for the first time.Khloe delivered a girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, sources told tmz.com. The little girl does not have a name yet. The new mother's family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe's friend Malika were by her side during the birth.Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also there. This is the couple's first baby together.