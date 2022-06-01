Reasons Behind Delayed or Irregular Menstrual Cycle

There are many factors from changes in sleeping cycle to stress which can affect the menstrual cycle. Being pregnant is a possible reason for a missed period but there are also other factors that affect your menstrual cycle. The common causes can range from hormonal imbalances to serious medical conditions. As your body goes through transitions, your menstrual cycle can become irregular. A healthy menstrual cycle can range from every 21 to 40 days. If your period gets delayed beyond this time period then it could be an indication of some medical conditions.

Here are a few reasons that may cause delayed or irregular menstrual cycle.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that causes your body to produce more of the male hormone androgen. Due to the hormonal imbalance, cysts form on the ovaries and this can make ovulation irregular. Consult your doctor who will prescribe the right medication to help regulate your cycle.

Stress

Chronic stress can affect your menstrual cycle. Chronic stress activates the hormone known as cortisol, which can lead to delayed or missed periods.

Excess exercise

Regular exercise is a great way to maintain overall wellness. However, suddenly increased exercise may lead to lower estrogen levels, which can impact ovulation and menstruation.

Weight fluctuations

Whether you are underweight or overweight, a change in body weight can affect your monthly cycle. Diseases like eating disorders and diabetes, which also cause a significant fluctuation in weight, often lead to irregular menstruation. If you think this might be the reason, you should think about consulting a physician.

Change in sleeping schedule

Working hours have not been the same anymore, switching to night shifts or traveling to another time zone may hit the menstrual cycle.

Perimenopause

Women who are entering perimenopause, the first stage of menopause, may experience infrequent or late periods. The menstrual cycle gets delayed or irregular due to the reduced levels of estrogen hormone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.