Reasons to Begin Your Day With Turmeric Water

Whether or not you are into fitness, you must have surely heard the concept of detoxifying your body first thing in the morning. Well, it appears that detoxification is the secret to Yami Gautam’s fitness. The actress recently gave us all a sneak peek into her morning routine. Dropping a picture of a hot drink, Yami revealed that she begins her day with turmeric water. While sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she wrote in the caption, “Starting my day with a hot glass of turmeric/haldi water. Fresh homegrown haldi from our Himachal farm,” and also added the hashtags “Back to roots” and “Nature.”

Turmeric is a common name for every Indian household. Tagged as the golden spice, turmeric is well known for its amazing health benefits in Ayurveda. When this turmeric is added to lukewarm water it activates the curcumin, which gives turmeric its characteristic yellow colour and has innumerable health benefits. Let’s take a look at the health benefits of turmeric water:

Builds immunity

The curcumin present in turmeric is known for its healing properties, boosting immunity and preventing free radical damage. Considered an ancient spice, turmeric is a global sensation because of its health benefits.

Aids weight loss and digestion

Turmeric not only helps in boosting digestion but is also known for stimulating the gallbladder to produce bile and therefore, it makes the digestive system more efficient. While improved digestion is key to achieving a good metabolism, sustainable weight loss and weight management are linked to a healthy metabolism.

Helps prevent cancer

One of the most talked-about and clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer property. Not only this, but several studies have found that curcumin has anti-tumor properties, limiting the growth of tumours and further spread of cancerous cells.

Improves skin health

Turmeric being the blood purifier helps in removing the toxins from the blood. The antioxidant properties present in the turmeric protect the cells from the damage of the free radicals, which further brightens the skin tone and adds a healthy glow. Not only this, but it also slows down the aging process, making you appear younger.

