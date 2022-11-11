Reasons to Include Beetroot in Your Lip Care Routine

Beetroot, one of the most cultivated vegetables in India, is not merely a kitchen staple that you can add to your dishes for taste. The health, skincare and hair care benefits of this bright red root make it one of the esteemed ingredients for skincare routine.

Reasons to Include Beetroot

Beetroot is enriched with Vitamin C, the one such super ingredient that makes your skin brighter and gives it an even tone. Beetroot on lips helps in getting rid of dark lips, making your lips brighter and lighter in colour. Also, the pink colour of beetroot adds a tinge of pink to your lips.

Beetroot provides great nourishment to your lips. It heals dry and chapped lips and acts as the best natural moisturizer for your lips. Your lips become softer. The hydrating properties present in beetroot help in making your lips super soft. It also aids in reducing lines from your lips because of its anti-aging benefits thus making your lips younger.

Kiran Bhatt, cosmetologist, Junoesque Clinique suggests to have beetroot as your daily basic food item. “For good healthy skin we all have to indulge in proteins and nutrients rich items like beetroot, that makes your lips juicy and plump. The juice of beetroot adds an instant glow to your lips and it appears more hydrated, nourished, and juicier. With the regular application of beetroot on your lips, your lips will always look fuller,” she says.

Beetroot acts as a natural lip balm. Store-bought lip balms have tons of chemicals, and they can darken or damage your lips. Keep a slice of beetroot in the refrigerator. Store it for 15 to 20 minutes and after that take it out and apply it to your lips. Rub that slice on your lips for a few seconds and your lips will get a natural rosy hue.

“To get brighter lips with beetroot, take one teaspoon of beetroot juice and mix with a few drops of lemon juice. The Vitamin C properties of both beetroot and lemon will brighten your lips. Chop one beetroot and make a smooth paste out of it. Add some rose water, and a little bit of fresh cream milk, and your lip mask is ready. Put it on your lips for 20 minutes and rinse with cold water. This lip mask acts as the best hydrator and is a great source of nourishment for your lips,” adds Bhatt. Include beetroot in your lip care regime and see the wonders yourself.

Other benefits of Beetroot

⁃ Anti – aging

⁃ Acne free skin

⁃ Improve your health

⁃ Give you bright shiny lips

⁃ Hydrates the skin

⁃ Gives bright complexions

Beetroots are high in vitamin C, iron, and minerals. They’re not only good for digestion and gut health but beetroot juice can also be applied topically for a flushed pink glow. Beets have a host of benefits for the skin. Bhatt also suggests beetroot for skin. Bhatt shares the benefits of using beetroot on the skin.

Prevents Acne

If you struggle with acne, beetroot juice could be the holy grail you’re looking for. Beetroot juice is loaded with antioxidants, and drinking it combined with cucumber or carrot juice could help keep pimples at bay

Reduces Hyperpigmentation

Vitamin c is one of the most popular ingredients used for treating hyperpigmentation, and since beetroots are naturally high in vitamin c, this makes them ideal for banishing those dark spots.

Hydrates Dry Skin

Dry skin can be just as annoying as overtly-oily skin. Excessive dry skin can lead to flakiness and irritation, which can develop into acne or other skin problems. Beetroot has minerals that can hydrate the skin from within, without making it too oily.

Reduces Dark Circles

Dark circles are becoming increasingly common these days, as most of us look at screens almost all day. The potassium in beetroot juice helps reduce dark circles when applied to the under eye region. Be careful when applying anything to under eyes, and make sure the beetroot juice doesn’t get in your eye or it could cause irritation.

