Reasons to Masturbate During Periods

Rarely one can ever come across something more stereotypical than period sex or masturbating during periods. There are all sorts of cultural and religious reasons why it has developed the stigma around it, however, the reality is period sex is perfectly normal. In addition, how would you react if we tell you that it can help you with your menstrual cramps? Yes, you read that right.

While having an orgasm, the human body releases chemicals like oxytocin and dopamine, which act like painkillers and deal with menstrual cramps. In a conversation with Healthshots, obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr. Aruna Kalra said, “Serotonin and dopamine are mood-enhancing hormones, which are released while having an orgasm. These are effective in curing menstrual cramps. While having an orgasm, blood flow increases and pain tolerance goes up, so ultimately, it makes us feel happy, relaxed, warm, and sleepy.”

Here are a few reasons why you should masturbate or have sexual intercourse during periods:

Pain Reliever

It can help you in relieving pain during periods. Moreover, masturbating can help in dealing with cramps, back pain, headaches, and joint pains.

Leads to better sleep

A chemical called prolactin is released during masturbation that is connected to the feelings of sleepiness.

Mood upliftment

There is no denying the fact that a person feels happier after masturbating. However, there is a chemical reason behind that. The realising of the endorphins during the orgasm is connected to the improved mood.

Relaxes your mind and body

The chemical and muscular cascade that helps in relieving the pain is very relaxing for your mind and body both. Orgasm also acts like a distraction when your body is going through uncomfortable moments. So, there is no harm in giving it a try.

