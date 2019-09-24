Reasons Why You Need to Watch Out for Influencer Doctor Ethan

Kindness and giving back to society should be a large part of everybody’s lives, but nobody follows this principle better than doctors. Doctors across the world are constantly and consistently trying to eradicate diseases and help the community. A 21-year-old medical influencer pursuing his medical degree from Nottingham University, Ethan is contributing to society even before getting his degree. Through his social media accounts, Ethan is educating masses about medicine and guiding aspiring medical students.

Ethan is not only a diligent medical student but also a social media influencer with over 100k followers on Instagram and an upcoming YouTube channel named ‘The Student Doctor’. Through his Instagram handle, Ethan has always tried to make medicine more engaging and interactive to the world in innovative ways. He is a globetrotter who documents his travels on Instagram and gives his followers a taste of his daily life. A profession that is as serious as medicine becomes a tad bit more fun and interactive when people get an insight into a doctor’s life. “I believe that there aren’t enough doctors in the world, documenting their life to the world. By doing this, I want to make myself seem approachable to people and be as helpful as I can to anyone who might need any medical or career advice,” Ethan says.

His upcoming YouTube channel—The Student Doctor, is going to be a platform where Ethan aims to share tips and tricks on how to get into medical school. He wants to help aspiring doctors achieve their goals by sharing his experience of life at university. Through his struggles and success stories, he aims to help many others across the world survive the taxing journey of being accepted into a medical school. Ethan is an exceptionally talented student who won two academic scholarships at the very prestigious Solihull School before beginning his university studies.

Born in Birmingham in the UK, Ethan Smallwood always knew that medicine was his calling. “I knew I wanted to pursue medicine for a long time. I’d always excelled at sciences in school and was fascinated with the human body and its complexities,” shares Ethan. He believes that medicine is a rewarding profession and wants to do the best he can to contribute substantially to the field. “I think that being a doctor is one of the most rewarding and satisfying professions there is. Being able to help vulnerable and sick patients every day and helping improve their quality of life is nothing short of a privilege,” he adds.

Medicine indeed is one of the noblest professions, but not many go out of their way to spread their knowledge with the world. As a healthcare influencer, Ethan wants people to truly understand the effects medicine can have on the lives of people. His passion for the profession and his contribution to the society before even getting his degree is proof of the fact that one day, he will be a world-class doctor who not only helps save lives but also educates the world about the miracles of modern science and medicine.

