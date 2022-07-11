Reasons Why You Should Visit Rajasthan in the Monsoon

Monsoon is the best time for people to pack their bags and visit places that have been on their travel wish list. If you are also looking to go on a quick getaway during the monsoon season, you should consider visiting the state of Rajasthan. The ‘Land of Kings’ houses magnificent palaces, forts, and temples making it one of the most attractive destinations in India. This vibrant state turns more beautiful during this time of the year and chances are that you will be overwhelmed by what Rajasthan has to offer during the monsoon.

Here are all reasons for you to go on a road trip to this enchanting state.

Mount Abu

During monsoon, Aravalli hills come alive in lush greenery. Mount Abu is the crowning jewel of the Aravalli range and is one of the most picturesque hill stations in North India. The ideal time to visit Mount Abu is during the rainy season.

Witness the majestic forts

The sight of majestic forts of Rajasthan is truly breathtaking. You can witness how rainfall adds more charm to the beauty of the majestic forts. And since most of the forts are perched on hills, they offer a panoramic view of sprawling cities in the backdrop.

Experience the stunning lakes

Rajasthan is often associated with blistering heat and deserts as most of the Thar Desert is situated in the state. Rajasthan has several mesmerizing lakes and they are a sight to behold. The city of Udaipur is especially worth your time during the monsoon. India’s very own Venice offers you picturesque views of Fateh Sagar Lake and Lake Pichola. The whole city of Udaipur looks enchanting while drenched in rain.

Explore Rajasthani culture

If you enjoy exploring different cultures, then Rajasthan is the perfect destination for you. Festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan are celebrated with great fanfare in the state. You can interact with the friendly locals and get involved in their storied customs and traditions. Monsoon is the best time to experience the surreal Rajasthani hospitality.

