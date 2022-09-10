Reasons Why Your Protein-Rich Diet Is Causing Weight Gain And Digestive Problems Among Other Issues

If you are trying to lose weight, you will be told how more protein intake will help you lose the kilos. After all, protein is the building block of the cell which helps in the growth of muscle and keeps you full for a longer time. In fact, replacing carbs with proteins is considered to be effective. But proteins also contain calories and excessive intake will lead to weight gain.

Here are a few reasons your protein intake might be causing the number on the scale to go up –

Too much meat consumption

Meat, fish, and poultry are extremely high in calories. If you are trying to shed the kilos, then you might have to be careful about your portion size. You may try out healthy plant-based alternatives that are rich sources of protein like chickpeas, lentils, tofu, and nuts. These are low in calories and will also help with your weight loss.

Binge eating

If you are following a low-carb diet, your body will crave sugar which may lead to bingeing which is one of the primary reasons why people tend to gain weight. A healthy balanced diet is what people looking to lose weight should aim for.

Less fiber on plate

Carbs are a good source of fiber, which also helps in proper bowel movements. It also helps in keeping you satiated for a longer time. Fiber is good for the digestive system as well and keeps the digestive system healthy by feeding the gut bacteria which helps in losing weight. More protein intake means the gut bacteria is not feeding, which would lead to digestive issues.

Low on energy

Carbs are essential in providing fuel to the brain and the body. Our body converts the glucose from carbohydrates to create energy. Cutting them out entirely and instead having only protein can lead to lethargy. You will work out less and burn fewer calories which will result in weight gain instead of weight loss.

Apart from this, too much protein intake can cause other side effects like –

Making you feel super thirsty as the kidney has to work harder to flush out the extra proteins from the body.

More proteins and less fiber can lead to constipation or diarrhea, or bloating and cramping.

Imbalance food can cause mood swings and irritation as well.

Changes in your menstruation cycle. Women need a certain amount of fat for proper hormone levels, fertility, and overall health. So if you are cutting down on your carbs and taking more proteins, your body is burning the fat and affecting your metabolism which can impact the hormones.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here