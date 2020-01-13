Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rebel Wilson Impresses Fans with Her Weight Loss, See Pic

Fans couldn't help but compliment Rebel Wilson as she declares 2020 is her "year of health".

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Actress Rebel Wilson has showed off her weight loss and her fans are impressed.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a red top paired with shades, while her hair was styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Fans couldn't help but compliment the actress on her look, after she declared 2020 her "year of health", reports metro.co.uk.

"How did you lose weight? You look amazing," one wrote as another added: "You look awesome, you've done amazingly in such a short space of time."

Others agreed, adding: "You look gorgeous! Please help me get motivated! I would love to get healthy this year."

The "Pitch Perfect" actress has been working hard to keep healthy after she enlisted the help of personal trainer Gunnar Peterson last year, and she recently revealed how she aims to cut down on junk food over the next 12 months.

Sharing a series of photos of herself posing on the beach, she told her Instagram followers: "Okay so for me, 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year Of Health'. So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!"

