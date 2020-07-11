Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Lifestyle
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her 'Dirty' Secret to Weight Loss

Actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson is believed to have lost over 18 kilos since the beginning of the year.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Actress Rebel Wilson has been inspiring many with her weight loss journey over the past six months. Now she has revealed how she got "just in the dirt" to get in shape.

The 40-year-old Australian actress has been showcasing her changing figure after hours of dedicated workouts, and now she has opened up about some of her workout secrets, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Isn't It Romantic star explained she has had to get down to the very basics of exercise after gyms closed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

She said, "Obviously a lot of the TV shows and movies got shut down, so what I was going to do has been delayed so I'm just getting ripped. I'm exercising every day. You've gotta get on the bandwagon of getting ripped. I was actually doing all this outdoor stuff like running up and down the Sydney Opera House stairs."

Rebel explained she will get down in filth to work up a sweat. "And then just in the dirt doing my sit-ups and push-ups."

She is believed to have lost over 18 kilos since the beginning of the year.

